There are no elite MPs in Westminster

Harry Todd, from the Leave Means Leave campaign (Echo, March 7), claims the ‘Westminster elite’ are trying to dictate to us what we voted for.

This absurd phrase goes unchallenged far too often.

There is no ‘elite’ in Westminster, only members of Parliament that constituencies around the country democratically vote for. The MPs he refers to as an elite are as much ‘what we voted for’ as Brexit. And thank goodness, there are some of them who have the interests of their constituencies at heart, and a recognition that ‘just get us out now!’ is not a proposition that will end well.

Bradley Lamb