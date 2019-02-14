The UK will survive when it leaves the EU

While the bickering about the terms in which we leave the EU continues, I, as a fervent Brexiteer, still believe that we should leave despite the EU negotiators who would have us tied to their creaking union through the Backstop.

All this twaddle that our country cannot survive without the EU is nothing but malicious information.

When the majority of the country voted to leave the EU it was to get back our sovereignty.

We as a nation are a global power, a country that is respected throughout the world.

A country that lives up to its obligations and if those people who would have us remain as we are, tied to a system that is creaking, they have lost faith in the British people.

Those who fabricate lies and moan that we will suffer financial disaster are spreading alarm and untruths.

We are the fifth richest nation in the world.

While other nations in the EU are suffering financial problems, Germany, France, Italy and Greece, we in this country are surviving.

As I said in previous letters to the Echo both Germany and France would suffer greatly if Britain crashes out without a favourable deal.

A study carried out in Germany states that if Britain crashes out without a deal Germany will lose 100,000 jobs of which 15,000 will be in the car industry.

France will lose about 50,000 jobs.

Can they really afford an EU crashing out?

Coun George Howe,

Fulwell Ward