The Leave Campaign are ignoring the Irish border

I’m sure those who can’t understand the Government’s position on Brexit must be tearing their hair out by now.

And if they can understand it they need to give Theresa May a call now and explain it to her, not forgetting those hard Line Brexiteers and explain it to them as well.

Conservative councillor George Howe can’t seem to grasp it either, he keeps on about the people who voted to leave and it would be undemocratic to go against the will of the people.

Well as far as democracy goes we had a referendum in the 70s that overwhelmingly voted to join the EU, and granted a lot has changed since then, but more has changed these last two years that leaves the door open to another referendum.

The leave campaign broke the law with its overspending not to mention the racist scaremongering and the £350million for the NHS on the back of bus all lies.

The one thing the leave campaign either ignores or fails to understand is the back stop concerning the Irish border. There are two ways around it, first keep the customs union and the single market as that is what Northern Ireland voted for, even though those unionists politicians hold Theresa May to ransom. Or give those Irish people back their country then there would be no more talk of a soft or hard borders.

Ged Taylor