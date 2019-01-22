The FA Cup competition has lost its shine

The FA Cup has lost its magic.

The overbearing, greedy, self-indulgent Premier League jealousy guards its pompous state and is largely to blame.

It’s not helped by the fact that the so-called Champions League admits the team finishing fourth in the Premier League.

The European Cup was once truly a competition of champions as was the cup winners. Supporters and clubs would favour being FA Cup winners rather than being runners-up in the old First Division.

The FA Cup winner should gain automatic entry to the Champions League instead of the team finishing fourth in the Premier League.

This would instantly revive the fortunes of the FA Cup by encouraging teams to prioritise their ambitions and would increase revenues by attracting bigger gates.

Scott Andrews