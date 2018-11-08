The evidence is there that all is not well in the UK

Your correspondent, the leader of the Lib/Dems in council, writes that he is concerned with my comments about the huge influx of illegal migrants into the UK.

Indeed he opinionated that I am intolerant and purveyor of misinformation.

I would respectfully inform him that I am not a voice in the wilderness by expressing a viewpoint shared by the majority of the people.

I would suggest that he extracts his head from the sand and looks around him.

The evidence is there, all it takes is an impassioned view and a realisation that all is not well throughout the UK.

We are at the crossroads of the greatest geo-political decision in the history of the United Kingdom.

In 2016, we voted out!

If we stay, God forbid, we will be just another junior member of a German dominated Europe.

We would have no need for Parliament as our future would be decided for us in another place other than Westminster.

As for his comment regarding the future of the ‘British way of Life’ or culture, of course I am concerned who wouldn’t be?

But getting back to realism, your correspondent accuses me of misinformation because of the figures being published in the national press and depicted on television coverage.

Are they all providing misinformation and is it wrong to have and express genuine opinions without being branded as a racist?

I suggest that your correspondent stops his railing, as he does in council meetings, and takes up lessons ‘How to be a Councillor’.

Such lessons are available to new and inexperienced aspirants.

Coun George Howe,

Sunderland City Council.