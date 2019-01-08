The BBC is a public broadcaster

Reader Scott Andrews argues we should scrap the licence fee and make the BBC an independent corporation’, and goes on to say that instead of what he calls ‘biased politically correct news’ we should have ‘a broadcasting company run by the people for the people’.

Surely the licence fee is the very thing that makes the BBC an independent corporation in the first place?

It’s a public service broadcaster funded by the public – as close to ‘by the people, for the people’ as you’re going to get – and far preferable to it being just another media baron’s mouthpiece.

Bradley Lamb