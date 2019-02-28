Thank you to all who made Holocaust event a success

The Inter faith Group of Sunderland would like to thank the Sunderland community for the support given to the two events organised – the Anna Frank Exhibition held in the Bridges and the Holocaust Memorial event in the Minster.

We would like to thank the management of The Bridges for allowing the exhibition to be held and Anna Frank Trust for bringing the exhibition.

More than 200 people attended the Holocaust event at the Minster, opened by the Mayor of Sunderland as well as the Lord Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear.

Religious leaders were present as well as the choir from Redby Primary Academy, the schoolchildren were excellent. Schindler List was played by an exceptional violinist Carl Murta aged 16.

A standing ovation was given to our guest speaker Gabrielle Keenaghan, who spoke about her journey on the Kindertrain that left Vienna when she was 12 years old with other children, some as young as three years old.

Her talk represented this years theme “Torn From Home”.

Rabbi Borts said Kaddish for the six million Jews killed and memorial candles were lit and visitors had the opportunity to come up and light one as well.

This is second year this event has been held at the Minster and this could not take place without the support of the Minster team, who help to organise the event as well as providing refreshments.

Inter Faith Forum