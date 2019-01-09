Sunderland Volunteer Life Brigade going from strength to strength

I must thank the Sunderland Echo for their forethought and astuteness, in not publishing an erroneous, malicious letter, they received which purported to announce the closing of Sunderland Volunteer Life Brigade (SVLB) (page 9, Friday, January 4).

The Brigade now goes from strength to strength with ‘four’ very active sections, namely: Coast Watch, (which prevents people getting into danger) Search & Rescue (which gets people out of danger), Museum (which preserves maritime history) and a fundraising section, which all four departments are all well attended.

Our HQ is at Harbour View, Roker, Sunderland, if interested please call in.

Larry Hetherington,

Watch Officer SVLB