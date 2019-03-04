Sunderland’s Labour MPs loyalty badly timed

The three local Labour MPs have all proclaimed seeming undying support for the party they love on the day when seven of their former colleagues resigned (February 18).

As someone who was brought-up knowing many Jewish people in Sunderland, I find this show of loyalty very badly-timed, especially taking into account one of the seven, Luciana Berger, herself Jewish, has had to tolerate some dreadful treatment from bullies within the Labour Party with no support from the leadership.

But this seems not to matter as the three MPs all professed loyalty to a Corbyn-led party, with one of their number even stating “ I can’t envisage any circumstances that would make me leave”.

So despite the treatment of Luciana Berger these MPs are clearly going nowhere and remain content to be led by Jeremy Corbyn.

A missed opportunity here for surely now was the time when they should at least have spoken out against Mr Corbyn and his left wing metropolitan clique on this particular issue, rather than giving unconditional support to a Labour Party, which in the view of Ms Berger, and she should know, is institutionally anti-Semitic.

Coun Michael Dixon