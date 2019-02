Labour MP Peter Haine once said: “Try anything in the North East and they will still vote Labour”.

He was right.

The three women we have as our MPs are, in my view, going against the people they represent.

They are doing what Corbyn says, vote against any deal good or bad and scaremonger as much as possible.

I hope, in the future, there is a big change in who stands to be elected to represent Labour.

How many none British people are in Sunderland now?

L Hurst,

Sunderland.