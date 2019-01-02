Sunderland people voted to leave the EU

It would seem that the usual cry of the remain campaign was that we were not informed of the consequences of us leaving the EU and its impact on all aspects of daily life.

But wait a minute, were we consulted when John Major signed the Maastricht treaty, and Tony Blair signed the Lisbon treaty?

Did they inform us that these treaties would significantly reduce our capacity as a nation, to govern ourselves, and make laws to that effect.

The people who voted leave knew quite well what the result of leaving the EU would be, the return of sovereignty, borders fishing and trading rights, without hindrance from a foreign state or states.

If these so-called representatives of the people, in Parliament, represent the wishes of the democratic vote, why are these not voting to get us out and stop playing party policy tactics with our leave mandate.

You are screaming about the rise of right wing populism, you are the ones creating it, people’s frustrations to be pulled to these organisations by your contempt to their views and wishes.

The people of Sunderland voted to leave the EU, yet these three so-called members of Parliament, who represent them, are voting against the people’s wishes and orders of party dictate.

J W Pallace