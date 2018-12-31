Sunderland is a great place to live

Over the years I have written many letters criticising the state of the city and its people.

Having travelled all over the UK, I am now of the opinion the city is no better or worse than Leeds, Liverpool or Birmingham.

All these places have crime and yobs walking about in shell suits.

The only difference I can see that could be called a North South divide is the flat cap and the whippet.

Many men still have these as accessories and it does bring the image down.

Apart from that it’s a great place to live.

Mick, The Pen, Brown