Sunderland council not doing enough for the city

So Councillor Graeme Miller thinks it was value for money to spend £3,030 on a five-day trip to China.

Did he heck.

This is the same councillor on the front of the Echo shaking his bait box at the opposition, but he still voted for the council to have free lunches and meals at the taxpayer’s expense.

The council is always bleating on about Government cuts, but they are very good at wasting council taxpayers’ money.

The council is looking at building a new civil centre on the Vaux site at an alleged cost of £54million, there are plenty of empty buildings in Sunderland, why do they have to base everything in one place?

Why not fill these empty buildings and save money in this time of austerity and Government cuts?

Why does Sunderland need 75 councillors anyway?

Why have they not built a leisure centre the public is crying out for? Remember this when the local elections come round in May.

