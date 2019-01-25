State of Sunderland’s roads leave a lot to be desired

I travel regularly on buses these days and although the buses are quite relaxing, indeed the new ones are quite comfortable never mind relaxing, but the roads leave a lot more to be desired as they can be positively painful.

I have osteoporosis in my spine that is busy crumbling one of my discs, although hopefully the medication is curtailing the aforementioned crumbling, but that is a slight digression on my part.

My main complaint is the potholes that are running down the left-hand lane of Chester Road, that is alongside Bishopwearmouth cemetery, then it is quite calm until just past The Royalty, apologies, the Stumble Inn to just about the end of the main road.

Another bugbear is the road heading through Southwick to Witherwack, the road is littered with uneven Tarmac so that when the bus is travelling along the affected roads my spine is jarred unmercifully.

So I am basically wondering could there be an arrangement for a steam roller or some such vehicle to drive over these uneven mislaid tarmac transport routes?

Alan ‘The Quill’ Vincent