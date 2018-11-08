Stamps needed for Guide Dogs for the Blind

I am appealing for used postage stamps which help me raise funds which I then donate to the Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Recycling used postage stamps is such an easy way to raise money for the charity and I am always in need of all types of postage stamps, including British, Foreign and Christmas stamps.

If you are able to help I would be grateful if you could cut the stamps from their envelopes (leaving approximately one centimetre margin around the stamp) and send them to: Myrna Chave, PO Box 91, Virginia Water, Surrey, GU25 9AR.

If you would like to contact me my email address is stamps4gdftb@live.co.uk

Your assistance in helping me to support this very worthy cause is greatly appreciated.

Myrna Chave.