Spending on Sunderland museum new entrance is unnecessary

So the council is thinking of wasting even more of our money, this time on a new main entrance to the Sunderland museum.

As this doesn’t need doing, why don’t they go and look at the entrance of what used to be the library?

People still go there for Local Studies and Connexions. The place is a dark, dismal and unwelcoming dump. The automatic door is frequently out of use so that visitors have to use the single side door and walk out into a cloud of cigarette smoke. Usually there is no-one on reception and you can’t even use a toilet in the building.

A real ‘slap in the face’ is the large cardboard cutout on the ground floor. This shows a picture of the Alice in Wonderland rabbit and had the words “Welcome to the magical world of books”.

This should have been removed a long time ago when they scandalously closed our proper sized library.

Then there is the question of all the things stored behind a latticed gate on the ground floor. This looks an absolute tip and gives a very bad impression.

The small library in the museum building is so inadequate that some people use Newcastle and South Shields libraries.

When the country is out of austerity measures, will the library be reinstated to Fawcett Street.

Name withheld