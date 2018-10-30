Sometimes, history is not all it seems

In reply to Scott Andrews’ letter regarding children needing to be taught history properly, a certain Winston Churchill once said that history is written by the victors.

In other words all the suffering and atrocities visited upon these people are simply swept under the carpet in the hope they will be forgotten in the future.

Britain, along with many other countries who had empires or colonies did a lot of good for these places, but do not be naive enough to think that we did this for nothing.

They also did a lot of things we shouldn’t be proud of, but we can’t be held responsible for the sins of our forefathers.

So if Scott wants to warn youngsters not to vote communist, would he not be better served warning youngsters about the dangers from the far right and fascism, because in any history I was taught (and my teacher was not a left winger) a couple of world wars were fought to try to halt this evil that seems to be rearing its ugly head again.

Time to go back to your history books, Scott.

Peter Rochford