Shock over future closure of South Hylton church

How many families from the village of South Hylton are aware that their church is to close in the near future.

People who attend this church on Sunday service, when asked as to why, were told it wasn’t a well attended place of worship.

This church has been a place of worship in the village since about 1817.

It may not have a large congregation but there are no shortage of weddings and christenings, which are always well attended.

It is not that the church is in the red, in fact, it’s well into the black.

When the question was asked about the closure by the congregation they were told not to do any advertising, it would be dealt with for them. They were told that advertising would be placed in the local paper.

This advertisement was an email address or telephone number if anyone wanted to make a comment for or against the decision to close.

It took me ages to find it as it was only about 2” x 2” in size and was stuck right in the middle of a page full advertisements.

So people of South Hylton be aware if you are thinking of getting married or getting your children christened in the near future you may get a shock as it will be closed before you know it.

Name withheld