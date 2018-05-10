Seeking stories from the Spanish Civil War

Have your say

I am currently researching for a book on the role of North East people who were involved in the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939).

Do you know a friend, neighbour, or family member who was involved in the conflict?

If so I would be delighted to hear from you.

I am particularly interested in (but not limited to) photographs, letters, documentation connected with their role in the war.

Very little has been written around the involvement of the men and women from the North East who were went to Spain during the Civil War.

However, with your help I am hoping to change that.

Please contact me if you have any information via my email address below.

Thomas Little

thomas.little@live.co.uk