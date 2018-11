It is absolutely scandalous and disgraceful that magistrates and judges are not disqualifying motorists who have at least 12 points on their driving licence (Sunderland Echo, October 29).

The ‘exceptional hardship’ as a result of losing a licence – does this mean they will have to get the bus instead of a car?

Whatever it is – tough.

Dangerous drivers should not be on our roads under any circumstances.

Judges and magistrates should grow a backbone and do the job properly.

Name withheld