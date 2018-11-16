Santa, please take note of street names

I’m a great supporter of recycling but not when Tory Antony Mullen appears to resurrect a situation I had investigated fully earlier in the year, and which appeared then in the Echo.

I was alerted in January by a concerned resident that a new development at Nookside was being advertised as “Barnes View” when we already have the long established Barnes View here in Barnes Ward.

The potential for confusion was obvious with them both in the SR4 postcode and under two miles apart.

I asked for this situation to be investigated and I was advised that the new area will finally be named “Birchberry Close”.

Councils have no powers over the marketing of a development as happened with one termed “Tunstall Vale” despite a Tunstall Vale already existing.

The marketing company has said that the “Barnes View” advertising signage will be removed in December and our officers have asked the developer to erect Birchberry Close signage as soon as possible.

In the meantime some location systems still need to be updated to prevent cases such as the unexpected pizza delivery reported to me by a resident of the existing Barnes View.

(Memo to Santa – Postcodes for Barnes View are SR4 7PZ and 7QA, and for Birchberry Close SR4 8AW).

Ian Galbraith,

Barnes Ward Labour Councillor