Simon Grayson had the nerve to say “We know we could have done better” – how dare he.

If that is what he thought, he should refund the loyal supporters who once again travelled to watch their team embarrass themselves.

How long can we put up with these comment’s time and time again, after a dismal display of football.

This club does not appreciate how many supporters turn up home and away every season.

I’m sure several clubs would welcome this support unlike Sunderland.

Name withheld