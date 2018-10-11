Put building of Washington Gasification Plant on hold

I fully appreciate how important Nissan is to the area with regard to the workforce, but would hope that Sunderland Planning Committee put the request to build the Gasification Plant in Washington on hold until Brexit is resolved.

As the building of this plant would, in the main, benefit Nissan with regard to the electricity produced, and not the people of Washington, it would seem to me that to grant permission for this monstrosity to be built would be pointless if Nissan were then to pull out of the area if Brexit does not go its way, as implied by its recent comments.

Jean Thomas