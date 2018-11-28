Price being paid for silence during Brexit debates

No one seems to have mentioned what could have prevented Brexit.

Debates and newspaper articles are frustratingly repetitive and so-called professional analysts are missing the point.

At this late stage, the similar truth is that an offer of a devolved vote to England would have changed history.

The SNP knew that England could bounce Scotland out of the EU, yet chose to remain silent when it really mattered.

They and David Cameron have a lot to answer for, though both are spared such scrutiny by a blinkered media.

Gary Watson.