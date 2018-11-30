President Trump’s ‘Sanctions are coming’ quote not the best misquote

With President Trump’s ‘Sanctions are coming’ we can make an interesting comparison to the original, ‘Winter is coming’ and see why it wasn’t really the best quote to misquote.

The fans of the show ‘Game of Thrones’ know all about ‘The Wall’, and have seen it breached.

They know that some of your own people may be the first to kill you.

They know that people can switch allegiances. They know that having the big weapons can help but you still need to form allegiances.

They know that trusted advisors are always trusted advisors.

They also know that family members can be a problem in many ways.

Perhaps there is something in a quote by Michael Scott in ‘The Office’ – ‘Sometimes I’ll start a sentence, and I don’t even know where it’s going. I just hope I find it along the way.’

Dennis Fitzgerald