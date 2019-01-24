Political parties must unite to deliver Brexit

We don’t need another Neverendum; the proof of the Brexit pudding is in the eating.

The current Brexit impasse and clamour for another referendum have prompted the launch of liberalbrexiteers.com, which revisits the case for Brexit from a liberal point of view and endeavours to reassure the majority who voted for Brexit two years ago that we took the right decision to leave the EU, an outdated idea whose time has gone.

Our future international relations must be less focused on the 7% of the world’s population who live in the EU and more with the 93% who do not.

Calls for another Brexit ballot are wrong-headed.

The last referendum cost £137million, lasted four months and was highly divisive.

A second referendum and/or a third General Election in the space of four years will achieve nothing other than accentuate these divisions.

Moreover, another referendum subverts the democratic rule that we vote in the light of our experience, on the understanding that we may vote differently in a following ballot if things do not work out.

We have to experience Brexit first before we can make a judgement.

We can always decide to renew our membership of the EU in the future if our experience of Brexit indicates that our leaving was a mistake but the proof of the Brexit pudding is in the eating, not in endless speculation about how palatable it will be.

So we don’t need another ballot. We just need Parliament to do what we told them to do after they decided to ask us what we wanted.

LibDem, Labour and Conservative politicians started this hare running in 2015 when they united to vote for a referendum.

They must unite now to deliver Brexit.

David Green,

A Liberal Brexiteer