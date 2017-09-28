Plenty of great independent cinemas in the North East

I would like to spread the word about three cinemas in our area which are worthy of support.

Tyneside Cinema in Newcastle is, in my opinion, a force for good.

I have seen some informative and interesting films there in recent months.

The last was about the housing crisis in this country and the showing was followed by a talk by the filmmaker. There was also a question and answer sessions with a panel of experts afterwards.

Jam Jar Cinema in Whitley Bay is a friendly place where the staff are as helpful and courteous as those at Tyneside Cinemas.

Saint Dominic’s, North Bridge Street, Newcastle, shows popular films in a civilised environment and the modest charge includes refreshments.

I keep myself informed about what films are to be shown by reading the monthly copy of The Crack magazine, which can be collected free from public libraries, museums and places of entertainment.

John Watson