Plenty for Sunderland council to do in Chester Road shopping area

You reported on the council being keen on something being done for the Chester Road shopping area from the hospital down to the town. As a shopper who has lived in the area for 24 years, I would like to make a few suggestions.

The council needs to replace the damaged, rusty railings outside Spar. They have been like that since they were crashed in to. The bicycle stands desperately need a lick of paint and the sunken manhole cover with holes in it at the side of the Spar needs replacing.

Last, but not least, replace or fix the paving. This includes the side of the corner shop in Leamington Street, which has an unacceptably deep dip. If you remove the leaves which have settled there, you will see how deep it is. It was reported last year.

Name withheld