Plea for women’s war experiences

My name is Tracey-Ann Knight and I publish in the women’s history genre.

I am particularly interested in the lives of ordinary women in extraordinary circumstances.

I am putting out an appeal for stories of local women’s wartime experiences.

I am particularly interested in the war industries such as munitions factories or shipyards.

I would also like to hear from former members of (or family of former members) of the ATS, WRNS, WAAF, QAIMNS, VAD, WVS, The Land Army, The Timber Corps, the Inland Waterways, the auxiliary fire service or auxiliary police service or any other civil defence roles.

These stories will be included in my current project, Proudly She Served – A Celebration of British Women in the Second World War, which will be published this year by Amberley Publishing. It will explore the different roles women took on during the conflict.

Contributors would be requested to answer a few questions by email, telephone or in person at their convenience.

Any photographs or memorabilia that they would be willing to share would also be gratefully appreciated.

You can check out some of my previous work at www.women-warriors.co.uk or Facebook: @womenwarriorsbytraceyannknight if you wish.

I can be contacted by email: traceyann3016@hotmail.co.uk

Tracey Knight