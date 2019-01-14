Plans to build houses at South Bents is a ‘act of vandalism’

The controversial plan by Miller Homes to build houses upon the green space to the south of South Bents is due to be considered by the city’s Planning Committee.

As councillor for Fulwell ward, I urge the residents of Seaburn and greater Sunderland to protest against this act of vandalism.

This land was sold to them, Miller Homes, by the University of Sunderland in order to provide them with the financial means to fund expansion of the former Polytechnic. All well and good one may think, but hold on what about the loss to the city that this would entail?

We have seen the residents of East Herrington successfully protest against the threat of houses being built on West Park, a green space area that has brought joy to young and old alike over many years.

It would appear that this attractive green space has been saved from being used for housing.

Here in Fulwell similar threats against our precious green space at Seaburn are being planned, despite the opposition against them – all on the pretence that there is a serious need for more housing in the city.

Surely there are former brown sites that could be utilised for housing especially when the benefits of green space to the public are very much in the news headlines.

Coun George Howe,

Fulwell ward