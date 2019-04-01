People’s opinions on Brexit have changed

Last Saturday I joined one million marchers in London asking for a referendum on the Brexit deal.

For me it is all about “hope not hate”.

The EU is our best hope for peace and prosperity and gives us a real voice on the world stage, as union makes strength.

Being in the EU has allowed us to be a rule-maker, rather than a rule-taker and is our best hope to fight climate change.

I am worried about the rise of anger and hate in the UK.

The first noticeable thing after the Brexit vote was a spate of hate attacks against ethnic minorities.

The political debate has been corrupted with anybody who does not agree with the Brexit hardliners being branded as an “enemy of the people”.

As a result, we have seen a stream of threats and abuse aimed at MPs.

Our political system has been paralysed. The two main political parties are breaking up. Peace in Northern Ireland is threatened.

Some Brexiteers claim that the will of the people cannot be subverted.

So, whilst Theresa May can present her Brexit deal to Parliament for a third time, in the hope MPs have changed their mind, the people are not allowed to change their mind.

In reality, the referendum in 2016 was not meaningful: it was a blind vote with no alternative to membership of the EU on the ballot paper.

We now know there are many Brexit options, all with downsides, and the opinion polls suggest there is no longer a majority in favour of Brexit.

Is this why Theresa May does not want the people to have the final say?

Giuseppe Enrico

Bignardi