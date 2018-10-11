People in the UK should stand up for themselves

Brexit is being blamed for everything from trains running off timetable to football clubs losing players.

Is there anything else that the Remainers could blame on Brexit?

The pound will crash, thousands of jobs will be lost, the NHS will collapse, the UK will have to close down.

I have never heard so much rubbish spoken about anything and it’s coming from the likes of Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England, Vince Cable and John Major – the worst prime minister we have ever had.

Our Prime Minister, (although I think she is far too soft), is fighting a losing battle trying to discuss the Brexit deal with a bunch of unelected, overpaid, self-important nobodies.

We do not need this EU pantomime with Tusk, Barnier and Juncker, who cannot be voted out.

The UK stood on its own two feet for hundreds of years and can manage perfectly well without this millstone around our necks.

Our Prime Minister should just say goodbye to the EU.

If she did I am sure the EU would be asking for a deal, any deal we cared to propose.

Most of the politicians are scared to speak out about the EU in case they lose their fantastic pensions paid for by us.

The EU has stood up to bigger things. Remember the Falklands in 1982? We went to war and won it in six weeks.

I never thought that the citizens of the UK were such a bunch of wimps and terrified of their own shadows. Let’s start standing up for ourselves.

Scott Andrews