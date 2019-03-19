Parliament has failed the UK over Brexit

I see our Bridget is saying the Government has failed the North East. She should have said they have failed the whole country, aided and abetted by the opposition.

You were instructed over two years ago to get us out of Europe, but you and the majority of your kind in Parliament decided to thwart the will of the people who pay your wages.

I think you and your two Sunderland colleagues probably replicate the bulk of them at Westminster.

If my memory is right the three of you didn’t agree with Mr Corbyn being elected as the Leader of your Party, but I haven’t noticed any decisive action on any of your parts.

F Arkley