Parents should stay at work during school hours

The cry used to be ‘What’s for tea, Mum?’ as a child raced home from school.

Now it’s becoming more like ‘What’s for lunch, Mum?’

Some parents in an American state have started to take lunch to school so they can eat with their children.

This has become common place in a number of their junior schools.

Teachers have often complained of the effects of helicopter parents although they probably never thought of this happening.

It’s not that they need to bring food as schools do see food, now usually healthy food, and there are many Uber like food delivery systems that can pick up from the fast food hamburger joints that children really shouldn’t go to anyway.

Perhaps the more concerning issue is that the children don’t really get an opportunity to be children and eat with their friends and develop social skills.

Of course, when they become adults they will still be able to have food delivered to their desk but will they have any conversation skills?

Enough is enough – this seems so silly that it couldn’t be true but it is!

Parents stay home or at work, please.

Dennis Fitzgerald