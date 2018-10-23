Parents are the key to combating childhood obesity

The best that paediatricians can come up with to combat obesity is that children should be weighed annually at school.

When I was a child this was done routinely as part of our annual medical, though it wasn’t to combat obesity which in those days wasn’t usually a problem.

Don’t the so-called experts understand what the main cause of childhood obesity is?

Travel on a bus and you will see toddlers in buggies clutching bags of snacks and sweets or a large bun. When I was a child we weren’t allowed to eat between meals .

Income has nothing to do with healthy eating, I manage to eat well without spending a lot of money. I have no takeaways, and few, if any, ready meals, just simple, but delicious meals which don’t take long to prepare.

It all begins with the parents who are clearly not eating healthily themselves.

Cookery lessons for families combined with more exercise would see the rate of obesity in children decrease dramatically.

Scott Andrews