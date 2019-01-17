Outstanding service from Gentoo Housing Group

I would like to pass on thanks and congratulations from grateful relatives to Gentoo Housing Group and its Emergency Service.

On Saturday, January 5, they brought back a 90-year -old elderly lady, who is both deaf and partially sighted, after spending the festive period with them.

They had to get back home to Cheshire with their children, but had found the toilet cistern was not operating, meaning a bucket of water had to be used to flush it.

I contacted Gentoo on their behalf and explained the situation and they actually attended in under an hour and repaired the cistern and even dealt with a dripping hot tap as a bonus.

The family were both delighted and impressed with Gentoo’s outstanding customer service.

Coun Ian Galbraith,

Barnes ward Labour