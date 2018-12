I read with disgust the decision to give an alcohol licence to the Monkwearmouth Museum for the Black Cats Museum.

How can you turn such a building of architectural and historical interest into a pub as the licence is obviously intended to quench the thirst of match day fans and line someone’s pocket.

It never ceases to amaze me how this city seems to have the ability to belittle our history or dispose of it.

I am one match day fan who will not be going to give it my support .

George Mortinson