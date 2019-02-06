No deal not the will of the people

Richard Knight must be joking if he thinks we ‘need Farage’ .

How is this man trusted by a seeming majority of the working class? The same man who, whilst in charge of Ukip, thought the following appropriate to put on their official fliers: “(we will) put an end to most legislation regarding matters such as weekly working hours, holidays, overtime, redundancy and sick pay.”

Something that has still refused to be covered by himself and the Tories should if we crash out on a potentially devastating no-deal. That, by the way, was very much not the will of the people, no matter how much politicians of the right repeat it.

Paul Wilson