No deal hypocrisy by the leave campaigners

Campaigners in the recent pro-leave march claim that the only way to honour the 2016 referendum result is to leave the EU without a deal.

What breathtaking hypocrisy.

The leave campaigns of the time consistently said not only that we would leave the European Union with a deal, but boasted that it would be incredibly easy for us to secure one.

All talk of leaving without a deal – and the inevitable consequences such as recession and job losses – were dismissed as ‘Project Fear’ by the same people now trying to tell us it’s what we voted for all along.

Bradley Lamb