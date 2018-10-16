Newcastle City Council need to spend their cash more wisely

So Newcastle City Councillors in their wisdom have decided that the best thing they can do for the people of their city is to spend £200million (obviously a conservative estimate that will balloon to goodness knows how much ) building yet more posh bars, restaurants, sporting facilities, and, wait for it, a giant Ferris wheel on the quayside.

This is despite the fact that they are cutting back or closing dozens of public services, hospitals and schools struggling to manage with the cuts in funding. Alcohol and drug abuse is rife on the streets, homelessness at an all time high, a police force at breaking point crying out for more officers to try to stem the ever increasing incident of violent crime and antisocial behaviour including robbery and murder.

It’s clear to anyone that its time for the people of the city to stand up and demand a change in the shameful way they are using the money they have at their disposal.

Money that needs to be used to benefit the majority of people not the few posh bars, restaurants, leisure facilities that only the rich can patronise.

M Mcardle