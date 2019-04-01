My reasons why old folk are not wanted

Should we all have to pop our clogs at 80?

Car insurance companies won’t insure us. The BBC wants to take away our licence. The council wants to cancel our bus pass.

The Government wants to stop our heating allowance.

The younger generation have no respect for us. The MPs that we voted for ignore us and follow their own agenda. The state will eventually take our homes in payment for care home fees.

The NHS might not resuscitate us if we fall ill.

One day the people who are trying to deprive us in our old age are going to be 80. They might then realise what they have done.

Scott Andrews