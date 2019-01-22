MPs showing no respect for British people

Parliament is a shambles and MPs are a disgrace for showing no respect for the wishes of the British people.

Ever since the people voted to leave the EU, MPs have tried to block this by using every trick in the book.

They are not interested in the welfare of our country, only in themselves.

Throughout the negotiations with the EU the divisions in parliament have only succeeded in strengthening Europe’s position and weakening ours.

If MPs screw up Brexit the people will never forgive them.

Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson, and Jacob Rees-Mogg think they can get a better deal than Theresa May but they are living in cloud cuckoo land.

Scott Andrews