I attended the LML rally in Parliament Square and it amazes me how my MP, Julie Elliot, can ignore the democratic wish of not just Sunderland but the UK.

If we do not leave the EU, we should be looking for an MP who is with the people not against, and it’s no good Julie Elliot telling me, which she did, that she is voting to do her best for all her constituents. What a load of tosh, she needs to stand down.

Name withheld