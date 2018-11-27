More thought needed on North Bridge St refurbishment

History proves that three days after the devastating atom bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, in Japan, the local tram system was back up and running!

In Sunderland we have eight months of traffic chaos because we’re having new paving stones installed in North Bridge Street, absolutely ridiculous.

Then the traffic was reduced to one lane all day while an old subway was filled in with concrete.

Could this not have been done between 8pm and 8am to ease congestion or is this too complicated for the brains of the operation?

Neil Salt,

Seaham.