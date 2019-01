I am not, and never will be, a flag burner.

I think that such actions border on the fanatical.

However, being a passionate Brexiteer, I can’t help but wonder why some enterprising toilet paper manufacturer has not come up with a toilet roll that has the EU flag printed on every sheet?

Perhaps they could even print one for the Remoaners, theirs would have a Union Jack on each sheet, after all there is an old saying, “All’s fair in love and war”.

R Tomlinson