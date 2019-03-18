Mackem laughter is the best medicine

Can ya rememba Dick Whittington lik.

Ah think ‘e woz from Roker cos Dick ‘ad a black cat that woz towt ta catch rats by the Sunderland Rat Man.

Mid ya Missus, Ah could be wrang cos Dick Whittington woz a singer not a dancer.

Woz ‘e related to Diana Ross and did Dick get ‘is black cat off Jack Ross?

Norra lorra people kna, it’s the Da’s birthday today ‘es 115 but ‘e got Housing Allowance off God and Jesus got him a room in his Father’s house New Year’s Eve 1996 AD.

That’s why Ahm carled Little Billy.

The da telt me ta mackem laugh. Cos laughter is yer best medicine.

Little Billy Craggs