Local elections will soon be here

Once again it’s time to put up the council tax and to plead how strapped the council is for the next year.

They can’t afford this, that and the other unless the tax bill to the public in the Sunderland area is increased by 3.99%.

Does this increase also include to fund the freebies that the council members get like free trips to the other side of the world for so-called trips to bring trade to the Sunderland area.

Free meals when they attend a meeting at locations. Do members still get cheap/free travel when they attend a council meetings?

Well, folks, local elections are soon to be upon us yet again and if you are not happy with what our local MPs/councillors have done for us, it’s time to get rid by not voting for them.

It appears to me that our local MPs don’t seem to care what the voters in the Brexit ballet result was as they want a re-election vote to try to stay in the EU.

Should they not be fighting for the voters decision to leave?

Name withheld