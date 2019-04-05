Letter of the week: Why not have a referendum over Sunderland council's £61m new home bid?

In this age of austerity we have our local council cutting back on all our services such as bin collections, potholes, libraries, funding for elderly care and schools.

This is just a few to mention and yet we read Sunderland Council is planning £61million expenditure on a new civic centre.

An artist's impression of how the new Sunderland council city hall home will look.

The Labour Party is so keen on referendums, so how about a referendum to the people of Sunderland on the planned expenditure of this £61million over spending idea?

Especially when so many buildings are standing empty.

Name withheld