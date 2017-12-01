Letter of the week: There's people in Sunderland who go out of their way to spoil it for others

A couple of years ago I thought I would go up to Southwick, to Beaumont Street, to see how the place is now for old times and to see other streets up there, because I was born at Knox Square.

Of course there’s new houses on that site and on the site around the corner from Knox Square where the shops used to be.

I had nothing but good words for that place, but on Wednesday, November 15, I read in the Sunderland Echo about fighting and threats there, Goshen Street, Ridley Street and Cato Street.

Now I think otherwise about Southwick. There’s got to be people who go out of their way to spoil it for others.

Nothing lasts forever, that’s what it looks like to me.

Take the Savoy at Southwick Green, it’s been there for years and years. Then it became a bingo place and now it’s not there any more, it got burnt down.

One more think to say. It beats me how come ruining the city makes it better. I don’t think so.

It’s not better. I would be surprised if Sunderland gets to be City of Culture, it does not deserve it, and that’s the truth.

Edwin Robinson.

Last week's Letter of the week: Angry residents should take direct action in land battle