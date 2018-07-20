Letter of the week: Tall Ships Races was our first visit to Sunderland - and we'll definitely be back

Through your paper can we say a big thank you to the organisers of Tall Ships Sunderland and to everyone else involved.

What a magnificent event, the event makers were welcoming and cheerful, the council workers kept the place spotless during the 5 days.

The entertainment was well thought out and something to appeal for all ages and tastes.

Biggest thank you should go to the locals who in spite of all the disruption to their daily lives were so friendly and helpful.

Especially the lovely ladies from Sue's Café, and the two lovely gentlemen there who told us of so many different places to visit.

It was our first visit to Sunderland but we will definitely be back to discover more about Wearside.

You did the city proud.

Ruth and Mark Grant,

Brook Farm,

Upminster,

Essex.

